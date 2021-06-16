A return to Torrey and prime time for US Open on West Coast

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, left, and Dustin Johnson, right, point from the second tee box during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN DIEGO – The USGA is starting to escape that reputation of an East Coast bias for the U.S. Open.

The return to Torrey Pines for the 121st U.S. Open means another prime-time show along the Eastern seaboard, and that's happening with greater frequency for the U.S. Open.

It wasn't until the 48th edition of this national championship that it ventured farther west than Colorado, with Ben Hogan winning at Riviera in Los Angeles in 1948. That was the start of eight U.S. Opens in California over a span of 50 years.

The next 25 years include just as many U.S. Opens on the West Coast, which includes Los Angeles Country Club in 2023.

One appeal is being able to go prime time, with the weekend finish anticipated for 9 p.m. EDT on Saturday and 8 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

“It's always good to have a West Coast site leading into the next TV negotiations or coming out of it,” former USGA executive director David Fay said.

The start of a 12-year agreement with Fox (since returned to NBC) was 2015 at Chambers Bay south of Seattle. The next TV contract would start in 2027 at Pebble Beach.

And then there's the weather.

