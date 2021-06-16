Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy out after 1 season at helm

FILE - New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy calls out from the bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New Orleans, in this Wednesday, April 14, 2021, file photo. The Knicks won 116-106. Stan Van Gundy is out as Pelicans coach following just one season at the helm, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, June 16, 2021, because the move has not been publicly announced. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS – Stan Van Gundy is out as Pelicans coach following just one season at the helm.

“This was a difficult decision as I have tremendous respect for Stan both personally and professionally," Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin said Wednesday. “But we agreed it is in the best interest of our team to move forward in a different direction.”

The club described Van Gundy's departure as a mutual agreement “to part ways.”

Hired last October, about two months before the start of a pandemic-delayed and shortened season, Van Gundy coached a Pelicans squad led by All-Star Zion Williamson to a 31-41 record. New Orleans finished in 11th place, two games out of the final Western Conference play-in spot.

Now Griffin will be hiring his second coach in as many season after firing Alvin Gentry last summer.

The next coach will be Williamson's third since he entered the NBA as the league's first overall draft choice in 2019.

Griffin had articulated higher hopes for Van Gundy when he hired the 61-year-old to oversee a roster in which most players were younger than 25.

“Coach Van Gundy was obviously the selection for us,” Griffin said at the time. “In addition to giving us the best chance to win in the short term, we feel he gives us the best chance to build a sustainable winner.”

