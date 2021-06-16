England-Scotland: Rivalry that started international soccer

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 17, 1999 file photo, Scotland's Don Hutchinson, center, is mobbed by teammates after scoring against England in their European Championship second leg, playoff soccer qualifier at London's Wembley stadium. The European Championship sees the 115th instalment of international soccer's oldest rivalry when England plays Scotland at Wembley Stadium on Friday June 18, 2021, 149 years after the first match between the two nations.(AP Photo/Max Nash, File)

LONDON – Unimaginable now, especially with tickets in short supply during the coronavirus pandemic, but when England and Scotland first decided to play each other in a soccer match they weren't sure if there would be much demand.

How wrong they were. The West of Scotland Cricket Club was packed on Nov. 30, 1872.

“It was a big social success and a financial success," soccer historian Andy Mitchell said. "So that was the stepping stone that made them realize that there was a market for football and the potential for them for the game to grow.”

More than 2,000 spectators watched the 1-1 draw, generating a profit to fund travel for a return match in England and set international soccer's oldest rivalry in motion.

The 115th installment of the meeting of neighbors within Britain comes on Friday at the home of English soccer, Wembley Stadium — 149 years after the first.

“Historically, it's an incredibly important event,” Mitchell, the author of “First Elevens — the birth of international football," said by telephone. "It helped football as a game to develop because even at that time, there were two different styles. Scotland had the passing game, teamwork. England had their sort of dribbling, head down and run kind of game.

“It was quite apparent very soon that the teamwork and passing game was far superior to what the English were playing.”

That was clear within the first decade of encounters with Scotland enjoying five-goal victory margins of 7-2 and 6-1.

