'A complete midfielder': Locatelli does it all for Italy

Italy's Manuel Locatelli celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool)

ROME – An 18-year-old Manuel Locatelli announced himself to followers of Italian soccer by absolutely smashing a shot past Gianluigi Buffon to give AC Milan a 1-0 win over rival Juventus five years ago.

It was just the second shot on target of his Serie A career, having also scored with his first a few weeks earlier in a wild 4-3 win over Sassuolo.

That breakout month of October 2016 heaped so many expectations onto Locatelli that he eventually struggled with the pressure of being labeled Italy’s next great player.

Well, he's not struggling anymore.

The multi-talented midfielder scored twice in a 3-0 win over Switzerland that made Italy the first team to secure a spot in the last 16 of the European Championship -- with a game to spare.

His first goal was an ideal example of modern soccer: Locatelli’s left-footed volley from his own half sent Sassuolo teammate Domenico Berardi streaking down the right flank, after which Locatelli charged forward and was set up by Berardi’s cross to score from close range with his right foot.

“I knew that Domenico was out wide and I made a perfect impact with the ball with my left foot,” Locatelli said after picking up the man of the match award. “The cross-field pass galvanized me and I surged into the area and was fortunate that Domenico gave me a great ball and I was able to score. It was really beautiful.”

His second was a long-range blast that left Switzerland’s goalkeeper immobile.

