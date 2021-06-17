Hawks rally from 26 points down, stun 76ers in Game 5

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21), Matisse Thybulle (22) and Seth Curry (31) during the second half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA – Trae Young ran off the court clapping and yapping toward the few Hawks fans that braved the Philly crowd and stuck around and were rewarded with a comeback victory for the ages.

“I was just showing love to the ATL fans that showed up,” Young said, "and we’re going to need them to show up Friday for us.”

Oh yes, there will be a Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with the upstart Hawks — not top-seeded Joel Embiid and the Sixers — playing for a spot in the next round.

“If you don’t believe, you got to believe now," Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.

How could they not? Atlanta fans can roll off a lengthy list of infamous collapses in its collective sports history.

Here was a comeback to remember.

Young was fouled on a 3-pointer and hit all three free throws with 1:26 left to cap a 26-point rally and send Atlanta on its way to a 109-106 victory Wednesday night in Game 5.

The Hawks won in Philadelphia for the second time in the series and can advance to the conference final for the first time since 2015 with a victory Friday night in Atlanta.

