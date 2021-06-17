Training partners Dressel, Lochte headline U.S. Trials Night 5

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are taking place June 13-20 in Omaha, Nebraska. Wednesday's finals session can be seen live on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET, as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com [HERE] and the NBC Sports App.

If Wednesday was “Ledecky Night” at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, Thursday is all about a pair of Gators.

Caeleb Dressel, swimming’s top male star, can ink his ticket to the Tokyo Olympics in the men’s 100m freestyle on Night 5 in Omaha. In the same primetime session, Ryan Lochte aims to keep his hopes for a fifth Olympics alive in the semifinals of the men’s 200m individual medley.

Dressel and Lochte, both graduates of the University of Florida, train together in Gainesville under former Team USA head coach Gregg Troy.

Dressel, 24, already holds a pair of Olympic gold medals from Rio 2016 as a member of two U.S. relay teams. Since then, however, the Green Cove Springs, Florida native has ascended to the top of the sport as an individual competitor. He has amassed 13 world championships across the spectrum of freestyle and butterfly sprint events. The crown jewel, though, is the oldest Olympic swimming race of all, the 100 free.

Thursday’s final features a veteran group from which at least four – and potentially as many as six – will earn spots on the Olympic team in the 4x100m free relay. Ryan Held, Dressel’s teammate on the gold medal-winning relay at Rio 2016, is again in the hunt for an Olympic berth, as are 2019 World Championship team members Zach Apple and Blake Pieroni.

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Nathan Adrian missed out on the final, ending his best chance to qualify for a fourth Olympics after recovering from a 2019 testicular cancer diagnosis. While disappointed, Adrian was at ease following Wednesday’s semifinals.

