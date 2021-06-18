LEADING OFF: MLB eases protocols, Altuve on power tear

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

EASING UP

Major League Baseball has taken another big step in relaxing coronavirus regulations, allowing fully vaccinated players and staff to stop wearing masks in dugouts, bullpens and clubhouses, according to a memo sent by the league and players’ association Wednesday.

Other restrictions related to travel on buses and planes were also eased, including an end to monitor testing. PCR intake testing for vaccinated players and staff rejoining a team after commercial travel has also been eliminated, unless those people are showing COVID-19 symptoms or are known to have been exposed.

The league had already begun easing restrictions on clubs that achieved 85% full vaccination among field-level staff, and 22 of 30 teams had reached that level as of last Friday.

The Seattle Mariners said Thursday they will return to 100% capacity at T-Mobile Park on July 2, the 29th of the 30 teams to return to full capacity. The only club not at full capacity is Toronto — the Blue Jays haven’t played in Canada since 2019, and they are set to host home games in Buffalo through at least July 21.

LITTLE BIG MAN, ELDER STATESMEN

