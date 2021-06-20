Clear icon
VHSL Track Championships: Glenvar girls win Class 2 Title, JF girls take second in Class 4

Eric Johnson
, Sports Anchor / Reporter

VHSL Track Championships: Glenvar girls win Class 2 Title, JF girls take second in Class 4

ROANOKE, Va. – The VHSL outdoor track and field championships wrapped up across the Commonwealth on Saturday. Liberty University hosted Class 4 action where Loudoun Valley swept the boys and girls titles. Jefferson Forest girls placed second while the highest placing boys team from our area was Blacksburg at 5th. For a complete look at Class 4 results, click here.

James Madison University hosted Class 2, where the Glenvar girls team walked away as Champions after stellar performances. Carly Wilkes claimed gold in the 800 meter run and 1600 meter run. Sydney Loder won gold in the 300 meter hurdles and the 100 meter hurdles. Stuarts Draft claimed the boys title. For a complete look at Class 2 results, click here.

Kylie Cooper of Franklin County returned home a State Champion in the girls 800 meter run at the Class 6 Championships.

