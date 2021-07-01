Cloudy icon
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old 400m hurdles world record

Karsten Warholm of Norway breaks the men's 400m hurdles world record at the 2021 Diamond League meet in Oslo, Norway.
Karsten Warholm is the new world record-holder in the men's 400m hurdles, toppling from track and field's all-time bests pedestal a performance run by American Kevin Young at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics that stood for 29 years.

In front of a home crowd Thursday at a Diamond League meet in Oslo, Norway, the two-time reigning world champion had a blistering start and crossed the finish in 46.70, eight-hundredths of a second under Young's long-standing mark of 46.78.

The Norwegian's record comes less than a week after American Rai Benjamin came five-hundredths of a second short of Young's record at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, clocking 46.83 to leap Warholm for second-fastest in history.

Warholm's result further energizes what was already expected to be a showdown of the ages at this summer's Tokyo Games. He, Benjamin – now third-fastest – and Qatar's Abderrahman Samba, the fourth-best ever, all will be there to compete.

Young's record was among the oldest on the books in men's track and field – and the oldest for individual Olympic program events on the track.

A more dated, 31-year-old record from the field fell less than two weeks ago at U.S. trials when American Ryan Crouser broke Randy Barnes' world shot put record (23.12m) from 1990 with a 23.37-meter hurl.

Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj's invincible 1500m world record from 1998 now replaces Young's record as the oldest among the aforementioned criteria.

