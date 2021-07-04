“Around the Way with EJ” to bring inspirational stories from local athletes, community leaders

ROANOKE, Va. – We live in an area full of greatness, an area full of hope-- with no shortage of uplifting talent and success.

Everybody has a story, everybody has a journey in life that makes them truly unique. From that, we can all draw inspiration to want to create our own path of success. I want to tap into those hearts and minds of those that are making and creating a difference.

Whether they are on a field of play or a pivotal voice in the community. I want to shed a light and talk to those from all corners of the city— the supposed good, supposed bad and everywhere in between. We have an obligation to want to get better. So why not start looking from the inside out—somebody’s story can resonate with your own, it’s just a matter of knowing about it. Come with me as we go Around the Way with EJ!