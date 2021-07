LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Hillcats hosted 14 teams and 41 seniors on Tuesday in the Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic. Team West beat Team East 14-13.

The schools in attendance were:

Team East

Nelson County Governors

LCA Bulldogs

E.C. Glass Hilltoppers

Gretna Hawks

Heritage Pioneers

Dan River Wildcats

Chatham Cavaliers

Team West

Jefferson Forest Cavaliers

Rustburg Red Devils

Liberty Minutemen

Brookville Bees

Altavista Colonels

William Campbell Generals

Appomattox Raiders