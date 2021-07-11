Martinsville Mustangs win third straight behind strong hitting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Mustangs won their third consecutive game on Saturday night with a 10-5 victory over the HiToms of High Point-Thomasville.

Martinsville jumped to a 2-0 lead thanks to a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning by Jack Elliott. The HiToms answered with a big scoring fest in the fourth inning. It included a two-run home run by Thomas Caufield and a Hogan Windish hit that yielded three runs for the 5-2 advantage. But that would be the last of the scoring for the HiToms.

The Mustangs would go on to score 8 unanswered runs for the 10-5 victory.