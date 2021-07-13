Washington Football Team to have a new permanent name, logo in 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re tired of having to say “Washington Football Team,” that will come to an end in 2022.

According to ESPN, the organization is expected to have a new permanent name and logo in place by the start of the 2022 season.

One thing for certain is that the new nickname will not be “Warriors”.

In his weekly brief posted to the team website, Team President Jason Wright emphasized that the goal is and has been to listen to all voices with “a particular emphasis to engaging, listening and learning from Native American leaders and individuals throughout the country.”

In reference to the name “Warriors” in particular, Wright stated that “one might look at this name as a natural, and even harmless transition considering that it does not necessarily or specifically carry a negative connotation. But as we learned through our research and engagement with various groups, ‘context matters’ and that makes it a ‘slippery slope’”

Training Camp opens in two weeks in Richmond and the team feels the momentum building for the 2021 season.

Wright did reiterate that the team is confident they will honor the legacy with a new brand identity and that it will lead the franchise into its future.

