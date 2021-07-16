Lord Botetourt’s Givens chooses Virginia Tech

Daleville, Va. – Coach Jamie Harless has been cranking out top notch lineman at Lord Botetourt like Hershey cranks out chocolate bars. Friday evening, four star prospect Gunner Givens made his college decision live on CBS HQ- choosing between the likes of Penn State, Virginia Tech, Clemson, North Carolina, Ohio State and Alabama to name just a few.

“I’m staying home -- I’m going to Virginia Tech,” Givens said on the live broadcast, to the cheers of those in attendance in Daleville.

Givens stands 6′ 5″ and carries about 270 pounds into his senior year in Daleville. He’s already played in back-to-back Class 3 state title games with the Cavaliers. Givens is ranked as high as the #4 player in the state of Virginia, and as high as 131 overall in the nation. He’s ranked in the top 30 offensive lineman in the nation by multiple recruiting services. But what matters to those around him--is he’s choosing to stay home and take his talents to Blacksburg.

“Through the process I’ve been getting recruited by a lot of schools. Honestly the biggest thing for me was feeling at home and going where I feel welcome -- and that was (Virginia) Tech. That was the spot for me, the coaches there were amazing to me. They’ve been recruiting me since I was young and yeah, they’ve been great, playing right in the our backyard, they play great football, -- it was for me for sure,” Gunner explained.

Class 3 state runner-up Lord Botetourt opens at E.C. Glass on the August 27.