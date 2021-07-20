Virginia Warriors Elite 15U win AAU National Championship

Roanoke, Va. – Another summer, another title.

The Virginia Warriors Elite 15u team won the 2021 AAU Nationals this summer.



This was the teams’ second consecutive national title after winning in the 14-and-under Division of the National Travel Basketball Association last season. Many of the players come from in and around the Roanoke Valley. some as far as Radford and Auburn.

The team has been playing together for as many as the past 8 years and they are excited to see their hard work continue to pay off.

It was a big feeling especially going back-to-back and no longer NTBA we’re AAU so it was a big step for us,” player Isaac Higgs said.

“Felt good we’ve been together for 4 or 5 years a lot of us. We have a couple of new guys but they come in and do their job and everybody puts the work in,” player Landen Clark said.

“The kids understand what you want. They understand help side, they understand gap defense. So now every year we put in a little bit of defense and they know exactly what I’m talking about so you don’t have to start all the way over from day one,” Head Coach Jermaine Hardy says.

Coach Hardy says the team will look to make it a 3-peat next season at the AAU Division 2 level.