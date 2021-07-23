WATCH LIVE: Opening Ceremony and what else to watch on Friday, July 23, at the Tokyo Olympics

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Japan's Urara Ashikawa trains on the beam for the artistic gymnastics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre venue ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

After a delay of a year, it’s time for the Tokyo Olympics!

The Opening Ceremony will be streaming twice on Friday.

First, as it happens live in Tokyo at 7 a.m. EDT. Then again, for NBC Primetime coverage of the Opening Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

All times listed below are Eastern time as to when events begin.

To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.

Medal Sessions