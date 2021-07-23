WATCH LIVE: Opening Ceremony and what else to watch on Friday, July 23, at the Tokyo Olympics

After a delay of a year, it’s time for the Tokyo Olympics!
The Opening Ceremony will be streaming twice on Friday.
First, as it happens live in Tokyo at 7 a.m. EDT. Then again, for NBC Primetime coverage of the Opening Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. EDT.
[Click here to view the complete Olympics schedule]
All times listed below are Eastern time as to when events begin.
To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.
Medal Sessions
- 9:45 p.m. - Shooting - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Finals
- 10 p.m. - Cycling - Men’s Road Race
- 11:50 p.m. - Weightlifting - Women’s 49kg: Group A
Other Events
- 7:30 p.m. - Rowing - Heats/Reps: Men’s & Women’s Four, Lwt Double, more
- 8 p.m. - Badminton - Session 1 Group Play Court 1
- 8 p.m. - Badminton - Session 1 Group Play Court 2
- 8 p.m. - Fencing - Men’s Sabre, Women’s Epee (Individual): Prelims
- 8 p.m. - Table Tennis - Table 1: Men’s/Women’s/Mixed Prelims
- 8 p.m. - Badminton - Session 1 Group Play Court 3
- 8:20 p.m. - Weightlifting - Women’s 49kg: Group B
- 8:30 p.m. - Archery - Mixed Team Prelims
- 9 p.m. - Taekwondo - Women’s 49kg & Men’s 58kg: R16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals
- 9 p.m. - Gymnastics - Men’s Qualification, Subdiv. 1: Main Coverage
- 9:15 p.m - Basketball 3x3 - Men/Women Prelims, Session 1 (4 Games)
- 10 p.m. - Judo - Women’s 48kg & Men’s 60kg: Elimination and Quarterfinals
- 10 p.m. - Boxing - Session 1: Men’s Heavy (R32), Women’s Feather (R32), more
- 10 p.m. - Tennis - Day 1: Center Court: Match 1