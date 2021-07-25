Day 2 finals live blog: Kalisz chases first Tokyo swimming gold

Follow along for all the action from the first swimming finals session of the Tokyo Olympics.

Swimming returns to NBC’s primetime coverage of the Olympic Games with the first of eight straight days of finals Saturday. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET, carrying the action LIVE from the Tokyo Aquatics Center in Japan. In addition to the NBC broadcast, complete coverage is also streaming LIVE on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

The first four sets of swimming medals are on the line in the men’s 400m individual medley, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 400m IM and women’s 4x100m relay. Two sets of semifinals round out the schedule on Day 2 of the Tokyo Games.

Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland, Emma Weyant and the first American relay team aim for Team USA's first swimming medals of the Tokyo Olympics.

Follow along here for live updates from each event, including start lists, results and highlights and results from each of the night's finals.

Men's 400m IM - Final

START LIST

RESULTS

The United States is off an running in the best possible way.

The Americans swept gold and sliver, with Chase Kalisz executing arguably the best race of his career to clinch gold and Jay Litherland closing hard in the final 50 meters to complete the 1-2 finish.

Women's 100m butterfly -semifinals

START LIST

RESULTS

Men's 400m freestyle - Final

START LIST

RESULTS

Men's 100m backstroke - semifinals

START LIST

RESULTS

Women's 4x100m Freestyle relay - final

START LIST

RESULTS