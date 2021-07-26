Ross, Klineman open Olympics with straight-sets win over China

BOX SCORE

The U.S. pair of April Ross and Alix Klineman beat China in straight sets in their Pool B match, winning 21-17, 21-19.

Ross and new teammate Klineman are the top United States pair and are considered medal contenders in Tokyo, with her previous team mate Kerri Walsh Jennings having failed to qualify with new partner Brooke Sweat.

Ross won a bronze medal at Rio 2016 and a silver at the 2012 London Games. Once a star indoor volleyball player, Ross was named FIVB Top Rookie in 2007 and has won best offensive player, hitter and server awards since then. She parted with Walsh Jennings after they won a bronze medal in Rio.