Partly Cloudy icon
69º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Not swell: Surfboard breaks in gold medal matchup

Bryan Mercer

NBC Sports

Tags: Olympics, NBC Olympics
Italo Ferreira celebrates surfing victory
Italo Ferreira celebrates surfing victory

Point break was replaced by a surfboard break for Brazilian athlete Italo Ferreira during his gold medal matchup in Tokyo.

Ferreira's surfboard broke during the first few minutes of the final round of competition. 

The Brazilian's coach was seen racing down the shoreline to deliver him a replacement board, while his opponent Kanoa Igarashi had the waves to himself for the first portion of the final head-to-head showdown.

Ferreira recovered from the equipment issue and won the first gold medal in Olympic surfing history.

2021 NBC Universal