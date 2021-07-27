Podcast: Jay Litherland, Emma Weyant detail what it was like to kick of Team USA's medal collection in Tokyo

Emma Weyant of Team United States, Hali Flickinger of Team United States and Yui Ohashi of Team Japan react after competing in the Women's 400m Individual Medley Final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

The Podium

Swimmers Jay Litherland and Emma Weyant were among the first Americans to win medals after Team USA did not collect any on the opening day of the Summer Olympics for the first time since 1972. Their silvers ended the short-lived drought and kicked off an influx of medals as Americans stood atop multiple podiums in various events.

Litherland finished second to teammate Chase Kalisz in the men's 400M IM and joins The Podium to talk about the moments leading up to his race, his favorite Japanese cuisine and how it feels to win a medal-winning moment with Kalisz. He also shares a clip of a song he created with his brothers.

Weyant, who won a silver in the women's 400M IM, discusses her relationship with her coach. The two have worked together since the 19-year-old was in middle school. She closes out this episode of The Podium by explaining why she enjoys the 400M, what she plans to do after returning home from Tokyo and the ways she'll be "a cheerleader" for Team USA now that her race in finished.

Ad

You can listen to the episode on Apple Podcast or below:

View social media post: https://art19.com/shows/the-podium-nbc-olympics/episodes/a3f6fa3a-11b3-40d6-a433-c944dd0991fe