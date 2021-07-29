WATCH LIVE: Women’s Individual All-Around final, track & field begins and what else to watch on Thursday, July 29, at the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are well underway and we want to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.
[Click here to view the complete Olympics schedule]
Looking to stream NBC’s Olympics coverage that starts at 12 a.m. Thursday? Click here
Looking to stream NBC’s daytime Olympics coverage starting at noon? Click here
Looking to stream NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage starting at 8 p.m.? Click here
All times listed below are Eastern time as to when events begin.
To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.
Medal Sessions
- 1:30 a.m. - Shooting - Women’s and Men’s Trap Finals
- 6:50 a.m. - Gymnastics - Women’s Individual All-Around: Main Coverage (Suni Lee, Jade Carey)
- 7:45 p.m. - Rowing - Men’s & Women’s Eight & Single Sculls Finals
- 9 p.m. - Cycling - BMX Racing: Men’s & Women’s SF Runs, Finals
- 9:30 p.m. - Swimming - Day 7, Finals: Men’s 200m IM & more
- 11 p.m. - Tennis - Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Other Events
- 1 a.m. - Water Polo - Men’s Prelim, Game 15: United States vs Italy
- 4 a.m. - Tennis - Men’s Singles Quarterfinals: Djokovic (SRB) vs Nishikori (JPN)
- 6 a.m. - Swimming - Day 6, Heats: Women’s 800m freestyle & more (Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel)
- 8:45 a.m. - Volleyball - Women’s Pool B: United States vs. Turkey
- 6:30 p.m. - Golf - Men’s Golf Round 2, Part 1
- 8 p.m. - Beach Volleyball - Women Prelim: USA (April/Alix) vs NED (Keizer/Meppelink)
- 8 p.m. - Track & Field - S2 | Rnd 1s: M 400mH, W 800m, W 100m, M Steeplechase; & more
- 8:15 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 2: Men’s High Jump Qualifying A & B
- 8:45 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 2: Men’s Discus Qualifying A & B
- 10:05 p.m. - Volleyball - Men’s Pool B: Brazil vs. United States
- 11 p.m. - Tennis - Men’s Singles Semifinal 1