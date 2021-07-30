WATCH LIVE: Team USA women’s soccer, track & field continues and what else to watch on Friday, July 30, at the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are well underway and we want to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.
[Click here to view the complete Olympics schedule]
Looking to stream NBC’s Olympics coverage that starts at 12 a.m. Friday? Click here
Looking to stream NBC’s daytime Olympics coverage starting at noon? Click here
Looking to stream NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage starting at 8 p.m.? Click here
All times listed below are Eastern time as to when events begin.
To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.
Medal Sessions
- 12 a.m. - Trampoline - Women’s Qualification and Final
- 6 a.m. - Track & Field - M 10,000m; Mixed 4x400m, W 5000m; & more
- 7 a.m. - Tennis - Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
- 7 a.m. - Tennis - Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
- 6:30 p.m. - Triathlon - Triathlon: Mixed Team Relay
- 9:30 p.m. - Swimming - Day 8, Finals: Women’s 800m freestyle & more
- 11 p.m. - Tennis - Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
- 11 p.m. - Tennis - Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Other Events
- 12:40 a.m. - Basketball - Women’s Prelim Group B: USA vs Japan
- 2 a.m. - Diving - Women’s 3m Springboard - Prelim
- 2 a.m. - Tennis - Mixed Doubles Semifinal (Court 1)
- 2 a.m. - Tennis - Men’s Singles Semifinal 1
- 2:30 a.m. - Water Polo - Women’s Prelim, Game 14: United States vs ROC
- 3:30 a.m. - Rugby - Women’s Quarterfinals
- 4:30 a.m. - Tennis - Men’s Singles Semifinal 2
- 4:30 a.m. - Tennis - Mixed Doubles Semifinal 2 (Court 1)
- 6 a.m. - Swimming - Day 7, Heats: Women’s 50m freestyle & more (Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel)
- 6 a.m. - Baseball - Opening Round, Game 4: United States vs. Israel
- 6:05 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 3: Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying A & B
- 6:25 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 3: Women’s Shot Put Qualifying A & B
- 7 a.m. - Soccer - Women’s Quarterfinal - Netherlands vs United States
- 9 a.m. - Beach Volleyball - Men Prelim: QAT (Cherif/Ahmed) vs USA (Jake Gibb/Tri Bourne)
- 6:30 p.m. - Golf - Men’s Golf Round 3, Part 1
- 7:30 p.m. - Equestrian - Eventing Dressage Day 2 - Session 3
- 8 p.m. - Beach Volleyball - Women Prelim: BRA (Ana Patricia/Rebecca) vs USA (Claes/Sponcil)
- 8 p.m. - Rugby - Women’s Semifinals
- 8 p.m. - Track & Field - S4 | Rnd 1s: W 400m Hurdles, W 100m Hurdles, M 800m; & more
- 8:30 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 4: Women’s Discus Qualifying A & B
- 8:40 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 4: Men’s Pole Vault Qualifying A & B
- 9:10 p.m. - Cycling - BMX Freestyle: Men’s & Women’s Seeding Runs
- 10:05 p.m. - Volleyball - Women’s Pool B: United States vs. ROC
- 10:30 p.m. - Water Polo - Men’s Prelim, Game 20: Australia vs Spain