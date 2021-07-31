Washington needs offensive line to stabilize behind new QB Fitzpatrick

Richmond, Va. – Washington’s defense of line is stout the offense of front is hoping that it to can be just as effective now with confidence brewing at the quarterback spot gone are the days of UVA product Morgan Moses providing that wall on the right side but with the help of a healthy mix of youth an experience they are still remains some questions for Washington.

“I keep stating that I want to be here the rest of my career so I’m here for another year and I’m hopefully going to be here for for the future and that’s my goal but all I can focus on is playing this year and playing the best that I can,” Offensive tackle Brandon Scherff.

A lot of stock also being put into this your second round pick Sam Cosmi out of Texas.

“You know Sam he’s going to be a heckuva player for us and I’m just I’m excited to grow that connection with Sam,” Scherff added.



”His skill set tells you he can play the right side but you also know he can play the left and he can all go inside and play guard,” head coach Ron Rivera says.

It did take some time for this group to click in 2021. When they did get things right they were able to execute with the Scott Turner led offense the way they wanted to and big time moments -- of course they’re hoping for more big time moments leading up to the week one match up against the Chargers on September 12.