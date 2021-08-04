1st and 10 Camp Tour: Northside Vikings

ROANOKE, Va. – The Northside Vikings had a difficult spring season between COVID cancellations and injuries, but the team did put up numbers when it mattered, and used the experience to fuel their offseason.

“I think we came together in the weight room. I think that’s really where it started. We built up some chemistry in there, worked hard together, I think that’s really what’s going to help us this year. We came together as one and picked each other up and now we’re a team working hard out here together,” receiver and defensive back Cameron Abshire says.

The Vikings have always been known to have explosive playmakers, and head coach Scott Fisher is excited for what his skill players have to offer in 2021.

“I think our skill guys right now are really talented. Sid returns back at quarterback, we have three running backs that we can move in and out. Our slots are pretty good. We played a lot of young guys early so I’m feeling and that’s helping us now. We feel good about things. Offensively up front we’re 8 or nine deep so we feel good about that. We’ll get some of these younger guys reps as we move along and we’re ready to go!” head coach Scott Fisher says.

Northside opens up at home against Pulaski on August 27th.