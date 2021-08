Minnie Soo (L) of Team Hong Kong is hugged by her teammates after winning her Women's Team Bronze Medal table tennis match on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Hong Kong rallied from an early loss to take bronze over Germany with a 3-1 win in the women's team table tennis event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Germany's Shan Xiaona and Petrissa Solja dealt a 3-1 loss to Lee Ho and Doo Hoi Kem, but Hong Kong was unbowed.

Minnie Soo Wai Yam would beat Germany's Han Ying by the same score, and Doo and Minnie Soo won 3-0 matches against Solja and Shan.

The medal is Hong Kong's first in the women's team event.

China and Japan play for gold later Thursday.