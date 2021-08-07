Olympic Canoe/Kayak Day 15: German men, Hungary women claim K-4 500m sprint gold

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 07: Gold medalists Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya of Team China celebrate after winning the Women's Canoe Double 500m Final A on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

FINALS DETAILS

A slew of Canoe/Kayak medals were awarded Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics, where Germany's men and Hungary's women claimed debut gold in the K-4 500-meter finals at Sea Forest Waterway.

Germany's men were followed by the silver medalists from Spain, while Slovakia claimed bronze in the men's final.

The Hungary women were joined on the podium by Belarus and Poland.

In the women's C-2 500, China's Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya won the gold medal, while Poland and Hungary took the silver and bronze, respectively.

In the men's C-1 1000, Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos of Brazil grabbed gold ahead of competitors from China and Moldova.