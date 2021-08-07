Team USA men’s basketball takes home the gold against France

Team USA marks its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball after going head-to-head in a grudge match with France at the Tokyo Olympics.
USA wins gold by five points with a score of 87-82.
After losing to France back in July during a preliminary game in Tokyo, Team USA had its eye on redemption during this medal session game. That loss was the USA’s first in the Olympics since 2004, breaking its 25-game win streak.
Leading Team USA was captain Kevin Durant with 29 points and 6 rebounds while Jayson Tatum managed 19 points with 7 rebounds.
For France, Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert top-scored with 16 points each.
KD's 3 gives @TeamUSA an 11-point lead over France.@TeamUSA x #TokyoOlympics— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 7, 2021
