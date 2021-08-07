Clear icon
Team USA men’s basketball takes home the gold against France

Team USA won, 87-82

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Tokyo Olympics, Team USA, Basketball
United States' Kevin Durant (7) chases the ball during men's basketball gold medal game against France at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Team USA marks its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball after going head-to-head in a grudge match with France at the Tokyo Olympics.

USA wins gold by five points with a score of 87-82.

After losing to France back in July during a preliminary game in Tokyo, Team USA had its eye on redemption during this medal session game. That loss was the USA’s first in the Olympics since 2004, breaking its 25-game win streak.

Leading Team USA was captain Kevin Durant with 29 points and 6 rebounds while Jayson Tatum managed 19 points with 7 rebounds.

For France, Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert top-scored with 16 points each.

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

