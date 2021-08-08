Former Hokies team up for new podcast

BLACKSBURG, Va. – If you ever wanted a peak into the lives of former football players during their time in Blacksburg, now’s your chance.

Former Hokies Luther Maddy and Jonathan McLaughlin have teamed up to bring the fan base a new podcast called “The Locker Room”. It’s a little different than your traditional Virginia Tech podcast. Instead of breaking down games and analyzing news in the program, they’re interviewing former players about their time in Blacksburg, and telling stories you can only hear on their platform.

“It’s more so catching up with former players, like what are you up to in life after football,” Maddy said. “Go over some of our stories from when we played together. I think that’s what makes it different, where it’s just really laid back, relax, not scripted at all. Just talking like we’re in the locker room.

“I think it’s going to expand to not only our old teammates but even the people before us,” said McLaughlin. “Like way before. Hokienation wants to know where those players are now, what they’re doing, what they’re up to. Catching up with those guys. I also see it expanding to current players, us talking to them, talking to coaches, current coaches.”