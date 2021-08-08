Serbia's women top South Korea for Olympic volleyball bronze

MATCH DETAIL

Tijana Boscovic did a little bit of everything Sunday, leading Serbia's women's volleyball team to a never-in-doubt victory over South Korea to claim bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Winners of Olympic silver at Rio 2016 and gold medalists at the 2018 FIVB world championships, the Serbians swept their way to the podium at Ariake Arena, 25-18, 25-15, 25-15.

A 6-foot-4 star who boasts one of the hardest serves in the game, Boscovic, 24, twice broke the Olympic record she set in Rio (62mph) on consecutive third-set aces Sunday, her serves hitting 64 and 65 mph.

Kim Yeon-Koung and Park Jeon-Ah were among the standouts for South Korea.

Serbia's dominance came despite having Brankica Mihajlovic on the sidelines.