‘The Build’ coming together for Roanoke College wrestling

SALEM, Va. – In January of 2020, Roanoke College announced the addition of a wrestling program. It took just two months later for the school to name its first-ever head coach.

They haven’t taken the mat yet but there’s been quite the buzz about the debut Roanoke College Wrestling.

“Most of the commits that we have are pretty steadfast and know what this school can offer them and are just perfect fits for what we’re trying to do here,” said head coach Nate Yetzer.

Yetzer is fully invested in laying the foundation or what they’re calling “The Build.”

“High character kids and obviously the academic piece of it and the wrestling piece of it is important,” said Yetzer. “I want guys who have had a past record of success.”

Yetzer brings a solid record himself--well versed in not only the sport but also the area. He spent time as an assistant at Virginia Tech under then-head coach Kevin Dresser. From there he was tabbed as Ferrum’s head coach in 2012 where he sent 13 wrestlers to the National Championships and had 4 All-Americans in 8 years. That’s the same passion and success he wants to bring to Roanoke.

Ad

“I want guys that do things the right way. And long term, that’s what wins. I want to be tough on them and hold them accountable and I think my biggest thing is I want to give them a great experience.”

Recruiting has been the priority thus far. But November is around the corner and soon enough it’ll be time to roll out the mats to start the manual labor for “The Build.”

“Winning is part of that. I want to win. Winning is part of that experience, no one wants to go to a place and lose all the time.”

You can catch the full discussion with Coach Nate Yetzer in an upcoming episode of “Around the Way with EJ.”