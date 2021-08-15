“Baskets for Academics” raises scholarship money for deserving senior

ROANOKE, Va. – Ball For a Cause held its 3rd annual “Baskets for Academics” event at William Fleming.

The two day, double-elimination tournament features 14 teams battling in 5-on-5 basketball. It features some former high school players from the Roanoke Valley and beyond. All the proceeds raised this weekend will go back to the community in the form of a college scholarship.

“We had teams come from Christiansburg, some from North Carolina, some from Richmond,” said Ball For a Cause founder William Gravely Jr. “I always believed that sports brings the community together and to show the kids that we care about their future.”

The tournament wraps up Sunday and that’s when the scholarship amount will be tallied. In the past they’ve awarded $1,000 to a Roanoke City or Roanoke County senior.

For more information on Ball For a Cause and the scholarship application, click here.