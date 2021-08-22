Around The Way With EJ: Faith, Family and Football with Cleive Adams

FERRUM, Va. – When he was first introduced as the eighth head football coach for Ferrum College in the spring of 2020, Cleive Adams said his brand of football is a boring brand that comes to life when it’s in action. Perhaps not the most appealing thing to hear but his brutal honesty and his philosophy on the game of football and life is what’s captivating.

“The standard that we have in here in terms of 1 Corinthians 13:11,12 and then the hashtag BAM which stands for Be A Man, is to make the right choices. Be the best version of yourself you can possibly be. And that goes for me too.”

Having played under legendary coach Hank Norton for 2 seasons in the late 1980s, Adams knows all about the Black Hat mentality. Now as the leader of the Panthers, the 2019 Ferrum College Alumni Sports Hall of Famer is instilling the same values and traditions to his current players.