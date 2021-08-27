1st and 10 Camp Tour: Roanoke Catholic Celtics

Roanoke, Va. – The camp tour checks in with a Virginia Independent School League Juggernaut that’s been on Covid hiatus since 2019-- The Roanoke Catholic Celtics.

It’s been two full years since the Celtics last took the field after opting out of the 2020 season due to covid.

The Celtics have reached the finals in 6 straight seasons beginning in 2014, with three state titles.

The biggest hit Roanoke Catholic has taken during this time? -numbers. Their roster is currently capping out at nineteen players.

But head coach Bob Price is still confident in his team’s ability to compete at a high level.

“He told us we were going to have a season next year so once we came out here we had to make it count. We have a lot of young guys but these young guys have heart and we put in effort at practice so effort and heart, big things happen,” senior wingback Marquis Adams says.

“We have Sam Sweeney who will be starting at quarterback for us right now and he’s seasoned and experienced, and we have Marquis and he’s just talented, and we’re looking forward to seeing what they will do,” head Celtics coach Bob Price explained.

“Most of my seniors I’m playing with now, I’ve known since kindergarden. I’ve been playing with them for years, various sports, and we’ve really built a bond over these years. It’s been nice,” starting senior quarterback Sam Sweeney says.

Roanoke Catholic begins their season on the road at Alleghany with a new start time at 7:30 p.m.