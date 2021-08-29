Around the Way with EJ: Bigger than the game with Nate Daniels

ROANOKE, Va. – Fairfax High School grad Nate Daniels had a 4 year career with the Ferrum Panthers in the late 90s where he served as a team captain in his senior season. Thanks to his talent, ability and his physical and mental toughness he knew a professional career would follow.

Daniels spent time in the Arena Football League, in fact even played for the now-defunct Roanoke Steam in 2001. But once Daniels’ playing days came to an end, he would soon find his calling.

“I found that I had an avenue and a vehicle to impact young people, to help them chase the same dreams that I chased,” Daniels said.

For nearly two decades now, the 2017 Ferrum College Alumni Sports Hall of Famer has owned and operated Daniels Sports Performance.

“I emphasize that sports is what we do but it’s not who we are. I always tell the guys it’s good to be a great athlete but it’s better to be a good person.”

In this episode we touch on the pride of being a Ferrum College alumni, a “Black Hat”, as well as the people that inspired him and how he’s now making a difference near and far.