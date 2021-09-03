Hokies lead No. 10 UNC at the half, 14-0

Virginia Tech football’s return to Lane Stadium has local businesses in Blacksburg working around the clock to prepare.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In front of a sold-out crowd, the Virginia Tech Hokies are looking for quite the victory against UNC.

They currently lead the No. 10 Tarheels, 14-0 at halftime

Virginia Tech is seeking its first victory vs. a Top 10 foe since registering a 35-21 win at Ohio State on Sept. 6, 2014.

The Hokies received the opening kickoff and marched eight plays down the field to go up 7-0.

After forcing the Tarheels to punt, Hokies sophomore running back Keshawn King fumbled near the UNC 10-yard-line.

No damage was done; however, as the Hokies then forced the Tarheels to punt.

The Hokies then took the ball to the endzone to cap a 12-play, 80-yard drive with a Braxton Burmeister pass to James Mitchell for 11 yards.