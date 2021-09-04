No. 17 VMI opens fall campaign with win over Davidson

LEXINGTON, Va. – No. 17 VMI opened the 2021 fall season at home against Davidson, setting the tone early and often in a 45-24 victory. Seth Morgan found a rhythm with his core of receivers, connecting with Patrick Henry product Leroy Thomas 10 times for 58 yards. Jakob Herres was unstoppable, hauling in 7 catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

“I had one-on-one matchups each times and they left their defender out there with me and I think that’s a bad idea sometimes. But, I’m just going to take advantage of that,” Herres said.

Those contributions led to a 21-0 opening lead for the Keydets.

“I like the way we executed at times. I like the fast start that we got out to,” said head coach Scott Wachenheim. “I think that was something we truly emphasized the final week of training camp and players bought in and that 21-0 lead really helped us win that game.

The Keydets defense was also dialed in against the option offense of the Wildcats, who are led by former Washington and Lee coach, Scott Abel. They forced three turnovers, two of them were interceptions by cornerback Aljareek Malry.

“Our defense is built to stop those type of teams, triple option teams so it really was noting new for us we just came and played hard,” Malry said.