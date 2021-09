CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Trailing 23-7 at halftime, the William Fleming Colonels did everything except give up on Friday night.

With 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Colonels evened up the game at 23, sending it into overtime.

Albemarle would score a touchdown in its first possession of overtime, taking a 30-23 lead, handing William Fleming their second loss of the year.