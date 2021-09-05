Around the Way with EJ: The Studio-Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Great minds think alike and in this case, two great minds turned a vision into a reality.

Creative content creators and entrepreneurs Courtney Martin and Jailyn Draper collaborated and recently opened “The Studio-Martinsville”. The space located in the heart of uptown Martinsville is designed as an interactive photography studio that provides content creation solutions for professional and personal creators. But it’s not limited for just models.

“We’re not just for models. It doesn’t have to just be that. Any type of creative direction that you’re going for,” Draper says.

Being part of such a unique idea is special for Courtney Martin, a Martinsville native, who was more involved with sports growing up. Recently she’s tapped into modeling after swapping the kicks for heels.

“It’s crazy because I literally told my mom I traded my basketball shoes for heels,” Martin said. She says she’s thankful to help bring something different to southside. Draper and Martin hope to continue expanding their horizons and making a difference for those near and far.