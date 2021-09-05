Partly Cloudy icon
78º
wsls logo

Sports

Around the Way with EJ: The Studio-Martinsville

‘I had the space and we were like lets make it happen there’s nothing holding us back we just have to put the work in.’

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Around the Way with EJ, The Studio- Martinsville, Photography, Modeling, Positivity
Around the Way with EJ: The Studio-Martinsville
Around the Way with EJ: The Studio-Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Great minds think alike and in this case, two great minds turned a vision into a reality.

Creative content creators and entrepreneurs Courtney Martin and Jailyn Draper collaborated and recently opened “The Studio-Martinsville”. The space located in the heart of uptown Martinsville is designed as an interactive photography studio that provides content creation solutions for professional and personal creators. But it’s not limited for just models.

“We’re not just for models. It doesn’t have to just be that. Any type of creative direction that you’re going for,” Draper says.

Being part of such a unique idea is special for Courtney Martin, a Martinsville native, who was more involved with sports growing up. Recently she’s tapped into modeling after swapping the kicks for heels.

“It’s crazy because I literally told my mom I traded my basketball shoes for heels,” Martin said. She says she’s thankful to help bring something different to southside. Draper and Martin hope to continue expanding their horizons and making a difference for those near and far.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter