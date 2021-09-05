Ferrum football opens season with win over Averett

FERRUM, Va. – Titus Jones was 21-30 passing for 239 yards and three touchdowns to lead Ferrum to the season opening win over Averett tonight at W.B. Adams Stadium. Tmahdae Penn made nine receptions for 131 yards and a pair of scores for the Panthers (1-0), and linebacker Deven Hanson had a 90-yard interception pick six. Bryce Jackson was 31-54 passing for 322 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars (0-1). Ja’Kari Williams had nine tackles for Ferrum, while JaVon Lofton had eight for Averett.