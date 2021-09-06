Tom Brady says he got COVID-19 shortly after the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team's NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers won 31-9. Brady won the ESPY for male athlete of the year, Saturday, July 10. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady revealed he contracted COVID-19 shortly after the Super Bowl back in February.

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said he was sick earlier last winter.

Now, every member of the Bucs, including Brady are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Despite the team’s 100% vaccination rate, Brady believes players will still continue to test positive for the virus with fewer health and safety restrictions in the NFL compared to last season.

NFL officials said all vaccinated players will still be routinely tested for COVID-19 while stricter testing and other protocols will be placed on players who are not vaccinated.