Tyrod Taylor tabbed as starter for Texans

Houston Texans' Tyrod Taylor drops back during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech product and NFL veteran Tyrod Taylor has been named the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans. Though widely speculated, it became official on Monday during a media session with head coach David Culley.

“Tyrod Taylor will start for us at quarterback, for sure,” Culley said.

Deshaun Watson, who requested a trade back in January, is on the team’s 53-man roster but many believe he’ll be a healthy scratch on game days. You’ll recall his NFL future still looms as he faces 22 civil lawsuits for allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

Taylor signed a one-year deal with Houston following a two-year stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, cut short in week two of last season. A Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured one of Taylor’s lungs while giving him a pain-killing injection just before kickoff. Despite head coach Anthony Lynn stating he would return as the starter when he returns, the Chargers stuck with then-rookie Justin Herbert.

Throughout his 10-year career, Taylor has made 47 starts and passed for nearly 10,000 yards and 54 touchdowns.