Clear icon
81º
wsls logo

Sports

Titans’ Dragovich earns Week 3 Player of Week honors

Senior QB accounted for 4 TD’s in win

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: HIdden Valley Titans, 1st and 10, High School Football, Sam Dragovich, Player of the Week
Titans’ Dragovich earns Week 3 Player of Week honors
Titans’ Dragovich earns Week 3 Player of Week honors

Roanoke, Va. – Hidden Valley continues to be one of the early season surprises of the fall campaign, reeling off three straight wins to open the year. And the Titans have done it behind the leadership of quarterback Sam Dragovich. The senior was 12 of 21 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans win over Northside. Dragovich added 27 yards rushing and added a pair of rushing touchdowns to complete the “Gettysburg Address” -- 4 score! -- in the 42-7 Titans win. For all his efforts Hidden Valley’s Sam Dragovich is your WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook