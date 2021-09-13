Titans’ Dragovich earns Week 3 Player of Week honors

Roanoke, Va. – Hidden Valley continues to be one of the early season surprises of the fall campaign, reeling off three straight wins to open the year. And the Titans have done it behind the leadership of quarterback Sam Dragovich. The senior was 12 of 21 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans win over Northside. Dragovich added 27 yards rushing and added a pair of rushing touchdowns to complete the “Gettysburg Address” -- 4 score! -- in the 42-7 Titans win. For all his efforts Hidden Valley’s Sam Dragovich is your WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.