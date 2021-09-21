Joey Logano joins Bedford stop on the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Revival

BEDFORD, Va. – Kyle Petty had engines roaring at the National D-Day Memorial, not from his famed NASCAR stock car but rather motorcycles, as he kicked off the Charity Ride Revival and even brought a few NASCAR friends along.

It was a wet ride into Bedford Tuesday morning.

“We had a lot of fun. It started raining and I realized I didn’t bring the right rain gear for something like this,” said NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano. He and his wife joined the ride for a few days as a surprise for Kyle Petty and the Charity Ride.

“That was a surprise,” said Petty. “My dad was coming, Richard Petty, Harry Gant, Rick Allen from NBC Sports, David Ragan-- all those guys I knew were coming. Joey kept teasing and I said well we might have a little surprise. That’s big because he’s right in the middle of a championship chase.”

And it was all for a good cause.

“We ride motorcycles. These people come out in the rain and it’s all about sending kids to Victory Junction. So, it’s been a good day for the Kyle Petty Charity Ride,” said Petty.

Ad

“I’ve never been able to jump on the ride because it’s always across country but the fact they’re coming back to the same location every night, I can come for a day or two and be able to enjoy it with everybody and help raise money,” Logano said.

Tuesdays event was full of excitement with engines roaring, much like the state of NASCAR — something Petty says continues to improve.

“I think as the sport continues to go other places, look at next year’s schedule going to the LA Coliseum and continues to go new places, it’s in a good place right now,” said Petty.

And as for a favorite to win the championship, Petty laughed stating, “I’m not going to be neutral. I’m saying Joey Logano because he’s here with me. If any others would’ve come with me I would name them too. But it’s so hard because Kyle Larson has been the guy this year. But Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick are still alive in the hunt which is dangerous. And the whole Gibbs team is good so you have to throw them in there.”

Ad

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend in Las Vegas as they open the Round of 12. The Kyle Petty Charity Ride will continue Wednesday and Thursday with stops planned in West Virginia.