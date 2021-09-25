Ferrum outlasts Apprentice 30-28 for 3-0 start to the season

FERRUM, Va. – For the first time since the 2005 season, the Ferrum Panthers are off to a 3-0 start on the gridiron, following a 30-28 victory over The Apprentice School.

The Panthers set the tone early on both sides of the ball. The defense held the Builders scoreless in the first half while the offense took advantage. Titus jones passed for two touchdowns, which was the first to Magna Vista product Tmahdae Penn for 45 yards and the second to Daniel Lamb for a 35-yard score. Seth Deaton connected on 45 and 41-yard field goals, putting Ferrum up 20-0 at halftime.

But Apprentice came storming back in the second half. Gabe Tejada rumbled for back-to-back touchdowns to cut the lead to 20-14 entering the fourth quarter. After a Ferrum field goal, the Builders’ Lawrence Reed ran for a 3-yard touchdown. The score was 23-21 with under ten minutes to play.

Kevin Williams provided the Panthers with a defensive spark with just over seven minutes remaining in the game, getting an interception and returning it 70 yards for a touchdown, extending Ferrum’s lead to 30-21.

Ad

Apprentice would answer with a 25-yard touchdown reception from Ricardo Corpus. The Builders had one last chance with a drive that started at their own 7-yard line. But Ferrum’s Avion Smith put the nail in the coffin by intercepting Mason Tatum’s pass with just 15 seconds remaining.

Both teams racked up well over 350 yards of offense in the game and were effective in red zone scoring (a combined 5-of-6). Titus Jones continued to impress under center for the Panthers, going 17-of-29 for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Tmahdae Penn led in receiving with three catches for 100 yards and one touchdown.

Next up for Ferrum is its ODAC opener at home with Randolph-Macon on October 2. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.