Liberty basketball holds first day of practice for the 2021-2022 season

LYNCHBURG, Va. – September 30th was a good day for Liberty Men’s Basketball as they took the to the floor for the first official practice of the 2021-2022 season. The Flames made an NCAA tournament appearance in March and return some big dance talent like Darius McGhee and Kyle Rode.

While the Flames are still weeks away from their season opener, head coach Ritchie McKay was happy to be back on the hardwood.

“I thought our guys brought a lot of energy and passion to the floor which is usually par for the course for them,” he said on Thursday. “It was good to be out there, and at least this day signifies that the regular season tip is right around the corner, so excited about that for sure.”

Liberty opens their season at home versus Regent on November 11th.