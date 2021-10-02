VMI falls to rival The Citadel 35-24 in Military Classic of the South

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Virginia Military Institute found itself playing catch up for much of the day in Charleston. And despite a few comeback attempts in the second half, they couldn’t take the lead away from The Citadel, falling 35-24.

The Bulldogs set the tone early by jumping to a 14-0 lead that included an 80 yard touchdown pass from Jaylan Adams to Raleigh Webb on the teams first offensive play of the game. Collin Ironside got the start for the Keydets but was replaced by Seth Morgan in the second quarter. His impact was felt immediately, as he led the team down the field for a 10 play drive that led to a Korey Bridy rushing touchdown.

Bridy finished with 85 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Seth Morgan finished 20-of-30 for 208 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions in the Keydets second loss of the season. The Bulldogs had six pass attempts with only two completions on the day for 114 yards. But their was certainly damage done on the ground, to the tune of 363 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Jaylan Adams and running back Logan Billings each ran for over 100 yards in the victory.

The Silver Shako trophy returns to The Citadel for the first time since 2018. VMI will return home to host Chattanooga on Oct. 9