14 Notre Dame entering a sold-out Lane Stadium on Saturday to face Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is playing host to Notre Dame in just four days. The Irish is coming off of their first loss of the season on Saturday against Cincinnati. Virginia Tech is coming out of a bye, giving the Hokie defense extra time to study an offense that operates with three quarterbacks.

“All three of those guys do things differently so we have to know who’s in the game and when they are,” defensive tackle Jordan Williams said. “They’re really big upfront, they’re a really good offensive line, and they work well together so we have to go in there do our job and attack them before they attack us.”

And the offensive attack very well could come through the air, a point of emphasis head coach Justin Fuente has been trying to work on.

“The passing game, we have to continue to find ways to get those guys the ball and be more efficient throwing the ball,” Fuente said. “That’s our charge, we have to find a way to tailor so that our guys have the best chance to execute and have success.”

But if there’s one thing the 14th ranked team in the nation is known for, it’s physicality. Their top five defenders have nearly 140 tackles combined over 5 games.

“They play hard. Their whole defense plays hard the whole game. They’re not going to fold, no matter if we get up by a lot or down by a lot,” wide receiver Tre Turner said. “They’re still going to go as hard as they did on the first play. We have to come out and match their energy and play even hard because whoever plays the hardest will win the game.”

Kick-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. in a sold-out Lane Stadium.