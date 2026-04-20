One arrested, two injured after shooting in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were shot and one person was arrested after a shooting that occurred in Roanoke on Sunday, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Grandin Road SW around 1:37 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

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Authorities said a preliminary investigation found that a bouncer at a nearby bar saw a couple arguing outside the location. Both the bouncer and a patron attempted to intervene and began fighting the man involved in the argument. The man then got a gun from his car, fired two shots, and left the scene.

Police said both men who sustained gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect was also taken to a hospital for the treatment of minor injuries during the fight.

Law enforcement identified the suspect as 21-year-old Isaiah Amik Forney. He was later arrested and charged with the following:

two counts of Malicious Wounding

two counts of Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.