Bassett Quarterback earns Week 6 honors

Ja’Ricous Hairston had 5 touchdowns in Smith River Classic

John Appicello

Ridgeway, Va. – Bassett has held the Smith River Trophy for three years running coming into Friday night action. Bengals quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston took it upon himself to make sure that streak stretched to four. The 6-3, 240 pound junior quarterback accounted for five touchdowns in the Bengals win over rival Magna Vista. Hairston racked up 157 total yards and was efficient in the red zone. The Bengals - behind their quarterback and great defensive effort, keep the Smith River Classic bragging rights for another year. Those efforts earn Bengals quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston the Week 6 WSLS 1st and 10 ‘Player of the Week’ honors.

