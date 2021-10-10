Washington trails New Orleans Saints, 20 - 13

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Jameis Winston connected with Marquez Callaway on a 49-yard Hail Mary touchdown at the end of the first half to give New Orleans a 20-13 lead on Washington. There were 8 seconds on the clock when Winston snapped the ball, and he lofted it into a crowd in the end zone.

Callaway came down with the ball for Winston’s second TD throw of the game. The Saints go into the second half without Taysom Hill, who was injured on a hit to the head while trying to catch a pass, and receiver Deonte Harris, who is questionable with a hamstring issue. Hill has been ruled out with a concussion